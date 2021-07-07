NEW CABINET

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of Council of Ministers at a Swearing-in Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on July 7. (Press Information Bureau photo)

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded and reshuffled his council of ministers July 7 with some ministers dropped and several new faces inducted.

Here is the list of council of ministers with their portfolios: Modi is also in charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; all important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defense

Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs

Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs

Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development

Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles

Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

Narayan Tatu Rane - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs

Dr Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Giriraj Singh - Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Civil Aviation

Ramchandra Prasad Singh - Minister of Steel

Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Pashupati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing Industries

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Jal Shakti

Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Law and Justice

Raj Kumar Singh - Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey - Minister of Heavy Industries

Parshottam Rupala - Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

G. Kishan Reddy - Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

Anurag Singh Thakur - Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

