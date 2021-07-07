NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded and reshuffled his council of ministers July 7 with some ministers dropped and several new faces inducted.
Here is the list of council of ministers with their portfolios: Modi is also in charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; all important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.
Cabinet Ministers
Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defense
Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways
Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs
Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs
Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development
Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
Narayan Tatu Rane - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs
Dr Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Giriraj Singh - Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Civil Aviation
Ramchandra Prasad Singh - Minister of Steel
Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Pashupati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing Industries
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Jal Shakti
Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Law and Justice
Raj Kumar Singh - Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey - Minister of Heavy Industries
Parshottam Rupala - Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
G. Kishan Reddy - Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
Anurag Singh Thakur - Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.