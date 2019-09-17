Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sept. 16 met with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in New Delhi to discuss cooperation between the country and East Coast state with regard to trade and investment, among other things.
Murphy is visiting Agra, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad apart from Delhi, according to his office.
According to an official statement, Modi welcomed Murphy's desire to promote closer commercial and people-to-people relations between New Jersey and India and assured him of the Indian government's support as New Jersey seeks to pursue meaningful cooperation with Indian states.
Murphy also briefed Modi of his priorities for building his state's relations with India, and committed to working towards a robust partnership between India and the US, the statement said.
“Honored to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi today in New Delhi to discuss our shared economic vision that a rising tide should lift all boats and the importance of diversity,” Murphy tweeted. “Working together, we can build a stronger and fairer future for both the people of New Jersey and India.”
Noting the commonalities between India and New Jersey, Murphy mentioned the celebration of diversity and respect for plurality in India which he has witnessed since arriving in India, according to the release.
Modi noted that New Jersey, which hosts the highest concentration of Indian American population in the US, has emerged as a top destination for India's trade and investment into the U.S., it said.
Both leaders agreed to the significance of cooperation in the field of STEM and higher education, it said.
