NEW DELHI — Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra June 8 questioned the Central government over the deficit in the data of the people who died due to Covid during the second wave of the pandemic.
Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi said, "Why there is so much difference in the government's figures on deaths due to Covid and the figures of the crematoriums and cemeteries? Why did the (Narendra) Modi government make the data a tool of propaganda instead of spreading awareness to stop the pandemic?"
She tweeted with the hash tag of #ZimmedarKaun (who is responsible).
India-West adds: Public health experts in the U.S. and India have stated that India’s official numbers represent a massive undercount, and that death and infection rates may be at least five times higher.
The Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh also attached a video of her targeting the government over the difference in the data and said, "Why there is massive deficit between the official death data of Covid and official data gathered from crematoriums and graveyards and other sources? Why did the government use the data as propaganda rather than using it for what it's meant to be used to stop the spread of Covid?"
Slamming the government, she said, "Experts around the world have said make data public and transparent that is the only way we can win the battle against Covid. Why has government not done so?" she questioned.
Priyanka Gandhi has been firing salvoes at the government under her "who is responsible?" campaign. She is questioning the government everyday over its arrangements and claims to control the Covid pandemic, which has hit India hard.
