WASHINGTON — The U.S. Nov. 1 withdrew duty-free concessions on around 50 products imported from India, mostly from the agriculture and handloom sectors, in line with President Donald Trump’s protectionist approach to trade.
The Indian products, among 90 items originating from various countries that had duty-free access in the U.S. under its Generalized System of Preferences , were removed from the GSP list effective Nov.1 by a U.S. Presidential proclamation earlier this week.
Citing the U.S. Trade Act of 1974, the proclamation said "the President may withdraw, suspend or limit application of the duty free treatment that is accorded to specified articles under the GSP when imported from designated beneficiary developing countries."
"I have determined to withdraw the application of the duty-free treatment accorded to a certain article," the Trump proclamation said.
The GSP is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for products from designated beneficiary countries.
India has been the largest beneficiary of the GSP and last year its duty-free exports to the U.S. under their trade preference program amounted to over $5.5 billion.
The export of these products to the U.S. will henceforth be subject to regular tariffs.
Indian products removed from the GSP include areca nuts, mangoes processed by vinegar or acetic acid, sandstone cut in slabs, whole buffalo skin leather, plain weave handloom cotton fabrics containing over 85 percent cotton by weight, handloom carpets and textile floor coverings.
Products from other countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Thailand, Pakistan, Turkey, the Philippines and Indonesia, have also been removed from the GSP list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.