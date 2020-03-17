NEW DELHI — Amid the coronavirus scare, the Delhi government has banned any gathering of more than 50 people but the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh are adamant that they will not end the protest.
Joint Commissioner Delhi Police D.C. Srivastava told IANS: "DCP R.P. Meena and local police station incharge are informing the protesters about the deadly virus and making an appeal to them to end the protest as a preventive measure."
When asked that if they don't leave whether action will be taken or not, he said that: "As of now we are making an appeal but if they don't listen to it then we will see what should be done."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said that the DM and SDM have the power to take action under the Epidemic Act.
Earlier, the Delhi government directed the closure of all gymnasiums, nightclubs, theaters, weekly markets and spas in the city till March 31, apart from gatherings of more than 50 people.
