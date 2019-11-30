HYDERABAD — Demanding that the accused in gruesome gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian be hanged, hundreds of people Dec. 30 staged a protest at a police station in Shadnagar town, where four accused were lodged.
Raising slogans of 'we want justice,’ angry local residents including women and students squatted in front of the police station in the town, about 50 km from here. They were demanding that the accused be hanged immediately without inquiry and trial.
Some protestors said these criminals had no place in the society and hence they should be killed in an 'encounter.’
Police has also tightened the security and deployed additional force around the police station to prevent any untoward incident as the accused are to be taken to the court.
The accused will be taken to fast-track court at Mahabubnagar later in the day to be produced before the magistrate.
The 25-year-old veterinarian was gang raped and killed by two truck drivers and two cleaners near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of the city on Nov. 27 night. They later shifted the body to a place near Shadnagar town and set it afire. The charred body of the victim was found the next day.
Cyberabad police Nov. 29 night announced the arrest of the four accused, who trapped the victim by deflating rear tyre of a scooter parked near the toll plaza.
The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, both lorry drivers and Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen, both lorry cleaners. Arif is 26-year-old while three other accused are aged 20. All the accused hailed from Narayanpet district of Telangana.
Police took the accused to crime scenes to reconstruct the crime and record their statements. It is likely to seek custody of the accused for further questioning.
