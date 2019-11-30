Social activists hold a poster with their mouths covered as they protest against the recent alleged rape and murdered of a of a 27-year-old veterinary in Hyderabad. Hundreds of people on Nov. 30 laid siege to a police station where four men are being held over the latest gruesome rape-murder to shock India. Baton-wielding police pushed back crowds from the building in the southern city of Hyderabad where they said the 27-year-old veterinary doctor was gang-raped, killed and then her body burned. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images)