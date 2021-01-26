NEW DELHI – It was tricolor balloons, 22 tableaux projecting India’s rich diversity, the armed forces showcasing their might and ‘garba’ at Rajpath, as India celebrated 71 years as a republic Jan. 26.
Sixteen state tableaux and six from different ministries and departments were displayed. While Jammu and Kashmir showcased its ‘Back to Village’ program, the Odisha tableau showcased the Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja. Kullu’s Dussehra festival was proudly projected by the Himachal Pradesh tableau. CPWD Horticulture tableau’s theme was ‘Kashmir se Kanyakumari.’
Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, a school which has been continuously participating in the Republic Day parade for 56 years now, was also there on Rajpath. When the girls crossed Rajpath playing their instruments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stood up to applaud them.
The event also witnessed India showcasing its military prowess. The Air Defense Tactical Control Radar was displayed at the parade, as were Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft and the Kolkata Class Destroyer and the Kalvari Class submarine by the Indian Navy.
Advanced Light Helicopters were flown in ‘Diamond’ formation over Rajpath, as this year’s Republic Day chief guest Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro watched with awe. The T-90 Bhishma battle tanks of the Indian Army proudly rolled down Rajpath, commanded by Captain Sunny Chahar of 86 Armored Regiment.
One key takeaway of the parade was the ‘garba’ dance of Gujarat, as about 150 girl students from schools in Gujarat showcased the folk dance.
After the parade was over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sporting a turban, walked down Rajpath, waving at people who were there to witness the gala event. The red turban with yellow dots was the first such turban that was gifted to the prime minister by the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.
In a tweet in both English and Hindi early on Jan. 26, Modi wished people a Happy Republic Day with the ‘Jai Hind’ slogan.
Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind received the national salute at Rajpath. Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area, led this year’s parade.
Prime Minister Modi also paid rich tributes to the martyred soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi before the parade began. He was accompanied by Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat along with the three service chiefs - Army Chief General M.M. Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria.
