NEW DELHI — The Bharatiya Janata Party Sept. 7 slammed Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of opening the Kartarpur corridor to enable devotees to pay obeisance at a gurdwara associated with the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev, saying the praise was an "insult to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
"This has become a habit with the Congress to insult our prime minister and praise that of the neighboring country. The entire country is watching this. Rahul Gandhi should clarify the issue," BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told a press conference here.
Hussain said Sidhu's remarks came at a time when Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa has vowed to avenge the blood shed of his country's soldiers along the border.
"On one side, Pakistan's Army chief is speaking of 'khoon ka badla khoon' and in India a Congress leader is thanking Pakistan. It is very sad and unfortunate," he said.
"We reject Bajwa's statement. India is capable of responding to them," he added.
Seeking to know if the praise came from Congress or directly from Sidhu, he said that until the opposition party clarifies the matter, the BJP will consider it a statement by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
"Sidhu is not an individual. He is a Congress leader and a cabinet minister in Punjab," the BJP leader said, adding that his statement thanking Pakistan is an indication of what the Congress feels about that country.
He said that India and many of its prime ministers had tried many a time to improve bilateral relations but to no avail.
Addressing reporters in Chandigarh, Sidhu earlier in the day thanked his "friend" Prime Minister Imran Khan for enabling the opening of the corridor that would allow pilgrims from India to go to the gurdwara close to the international border in Pakistan.
"Ajj meri zindagi safal ho gayi (today, I have succeeded in life)," Sidhu told the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.