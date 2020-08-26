NEW DELHI – Punjab National Bank has recovered $3.25 million as the first tranche of recoveries upon liquidation of the assets of companies promoted by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi in the U.S.
In a statement Aug. 25 , the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said that upon liquidation of the debtors' assets by the U.S. Chapter 11 trustee or the bankruptcy administrator, a sum of $11.04 million or around Rs 82.66 crore is available for distribution to unsecured creditors including PNB.
"Punjab National Bank Ltd has informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs which spearheaded the corporate governance litigation in a foreign jurisdictional Court, that it has received $3.25 million (equivalent of Rs. 24.33 crore) as the first tranche of recoveries," it said.
Further recovery is subject to other expenses and settlement of claims of other claimants.
The official statement said that the maiden repatriation of $3.25 million is an "unprecedented achievement" of the Central government's Ministry of Corporate Affairs in its fight against the corporate fraud in overseas territory.
The Ministry has initiated proceedings for disgorgement of monies from the perpetrators, i.e., the entities promoted or controlled by the fugitives Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.
Punjab National Bank Ltd. in 2018 informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs that three companies promoted by Nirav Modi, namely, M/s. Firestar Diamond, A. Jaffee and Fantasy, had filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection in the Southern District of New York.
The PNB requested the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to support and join the bankruptcy proceedings in New York in order to help PNB realize its claims in the debtors' assets.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Southern District of New York, by its order dated July 26, 2018, recognized the claims of PNB in the proceeds of sale of assets of the properties of the debtor companies.
It also authorized PNB to issue subpoenas to compel the examination of Nirav Modi, Mihir Bhansali and Rakhi Bhansali under oath.
Subpoena or witness summons is a writ issued by a government agency or a court to compel testimony by a witness or production of evidence under a penalty for failure.
In another development, Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi's wife Ami Modi, a U.S. citizen, on the basis of the Enforcement Directorate request in connection with its probe into the Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case.
Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are under investigation by both the CBI and the ED. Choksi is now believed to be in Antigua.
