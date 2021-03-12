Appearing remotely, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (l) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (r), participate in a virtual meeting with leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries March 12, 2021 at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries to discuss regional issues. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)