GUWAHATI – The Assam government has quarantined 400 people who had come in contact with a U.S. citizen who later tested positive for coronavirus infection in Bhutan, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said March 9.
Teams of doctors are keeping a close vigil on these people, he said in a series of tweets.
"In the aftermath of an American tourist declared positive for Corona virus while in Bhutan, state health officials have swung into action.
"State Health Dept has traced more than 400 contacts in different places including MV Mahabahu and resorts where he stayed. Teams of doctors and microbiologists have been keeping a close watch on these people who have been quarantined," he posted.
He said all tests conducted on those who came in touch with the U.S. citizen have been negative.
"So far, five tests done and all are negative. Even partner of American tourist is reported to be negative," Sarma said on his Twitter handle.
Asserting that his department was taking all possible measures to combat any future spread of the deadly virus in the state, the minister appealed to all in Assam not to panic and observe all protocols including personal hygiene.
"With your cooperation, we will safely sail through these turbulent times," he added.
In other news from Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir government has said till date 669 people in contact with suspected cases of coronavirus have been put under observation, with another 460 in home quarantine.
Eight cases are in hospital quarantine, 55 in home observation, while 146 completed their 28 days surveillance period, the government said.
In the Union Territory of J&K, 55 samples have been sent for testing, of which 26 were negative, one tested positive, and 28 reports are awaited.
The government has strengthened surveillance and control measures against the disease.
Universal self-declaration has been made mandatory with effect from March 4 at Jammu and Srinagar airports. Screening of travelers started at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda toll posts as well as Jammu, Katra and Udhampur Railway stations, where Health Help Desks have been setup.
Teams of doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed, who are screening passengers through non-contact thermal scanners.
A report from New Delhi adds: The Airport Authority of India March 9 said that passengers from the U.S., France and Spain will also be separated from other passengers at Indian airports till the conveyor belt areas.
Passengers flying in from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Nepal are already being segregated from other arriving passengers at the airports.
