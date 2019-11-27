NEW DELHI — Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP is the most popular choice among the voters for the CM's post in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
Despite the setback in alliance combinations in Jharkhand where AJSU did not tie up with the BJP, Das is voters' favorite for the CM's post with 28 percent of the votes.
These trends are part of the IANS-CVoter Jharkhand Opinion Poll released Nov. 27.
The popularity of the BJP Chief Minister has come down a notch from 29.7 percent in September to 29.1 percent in October and 28 percent in November. Even then, Das remains well ahead of the race in which the next candidate, Hemant Soren of JMM, trails him by more than 5 percentage points.
Soren is in second position for the top job of CM in Jharkhand with 22.7 per cent of votes in November. Soren is actually down in the ratings from September when he was getting 25.9 percent of the votes, according to the survey, which dipped to 21.9 percent in October.
Babulal Marandi of the JVM closely trails Soren with 21.9 percent of the voters in the survey opting for him in the month of November.
Marandi had a higher chunk of the votes in September at 22.4 percent which dipped to 18.1 percent in October.
The surprise revealed by the survey is that the CM appeal of senior BJP leader Arjun Munda is going up sharply even though he is not a contender for the CM's post.
The BJP has declared that Raghubar Das will be the CM face in Jharkhand Assembly elections.
The strong showing by Munda among the voters possibly indicate the lack of appeal of Raghubar Das and Munda's tribal appeal. From just 1.7 percent in September, Munda is the choice of more than 8 percent of the voters in October and November.
The remaining CM contenders are not even a blip on the screen. Sudesh Kumar Mahto of the AJSU has 3.2 per cent of votes, Shibu Soren of JMM at 2.6 percent, Rameshwar Oraon of the Congress at 0.4 percent, Pradeep Balmuchu of the Congress at 0.2 percent and Subodh Kant Sahay, also of the Congress, at 0.4 percent.
According to Team Cvoter, the survey was conducted in Week 4 of November among 8,923 respondents and it covers 14 Lok Sabha and 81 Vidhan Sabha constituencies.
In related news, the BJP is trying to attract voters in Jharkhand by making scores of promises to every section of the society, including ending the ‘Maoist menace’ in the state.
In the manifesto for the Assembly polls, released by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das here Nov. 27, the BJP has promised to provide job or self-employment opportunities to one member of the each below poverty line family.
The key points of the manifesto include, expanding the Mukhyamantri Krishi Asirbad Yojna to maximum number of farmers where they will get Rs 5,000 each, launch of the Krishi Bima Yojna to provide full insurance cover to crops, and construction of water grid to every cultivable plot of land.
The manifesto also promises 33 percent reservation to women in government jobs, 70 new Eklavya Schools by 2022, free job training camps for tribal students, construction of tribal hostels in every district, two skill development centers in each district and a new sports university.
The party has also promised to train 20 lakh youths through skill development schemes, set up Rs 500 crore Jharkhand Startup fund to promote entrepreneurship, pension for 60-year-old sports medal winners, and distribution of pulses through the Public Distribution System in the state.
The BJP manifesto also promises Rs 1,000 crore fund to provide modern facilities at government schools and colleges, and setting up of an agro industrial corridor.
