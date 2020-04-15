NEW DELHI — Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed the government to issue emergency ration cards to feed the poor who are suffering from lack of provisions including migrants and poor who are not getting rations.
Gandhi said that it is "inhuman" that grains are rotting and people remain with empty stomachs.
Gandhi tweeted: "We appeal to the government that in this difficult times issue emergency ration cards, this should be for those people who are suffering due to lockdown and don't have food grains, lakhs of citizens are not able to take ration from public distribution system, the food grains is rotting in godowns and people are hungry. Inhuman."
As per estimates India has more than the one year's reserve of food grains.
The Congress party earlier demanded 10 kg ration per person in the family to be provided till September for those who are covered in the National Food Security Act and people with or without ration cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.