NEW DELHI — Congress president Rahul Gandhi May 23 took full responsibility for the defeat of the party in the Lok Sabha elections and said the issue of his resignation was a matter between him and the Congress Working Committee.
"I accept full responsibility (for the party's performance)," Gandhi said at a press conference here.
Party leaders said reports of Gandhi offering to resign were "mischievous and incorrect.”
Gandhi also responded to the question at a press conference addressed by him. "We will have a meeting of the working committee. That you can leave between me and the working committee," he said when asked if he would resign.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra May 23 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said the party respects the mandate given by the people of the country.
Speaking to reporters here at the party headquarters, she said: "We respect the mandate of the people and I congratulate Modiji and BJP for the victory."
Priyanka Gandhi had arrived at the party headquarters along with her brother Rahul to address a press conference.
Her remarks came after the BJP was leading in over 300 of the 542 parliamentary seats.
While Rahul Gandhi lost home turf Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani, he won from Kerala's Wayanad.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also won from Rae Bareli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.