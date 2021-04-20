NEW DELHI — Rahul Gandhi, an opposition Congress party leader and scion of India’s Nehru-Gandhi family, says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.
Gandhi, 50, said in a tweet April 20 that “All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.” Gandhi last week called off political rallies in West Bengal state where provincial elections are being held.
On April 19, another top Congress party leader and former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, also tested positive and was hospitalized as a precaution. Singh, 88, had a mild fever April 18.
A senior Congress party leader, P. Chidambaram, said April 20 that Singh “is stable and the progress is good.”
India’s Health Ministry reported 259,170 new infections and 1,761 deaths April 20. The country has reported daily infections above the 200,000 mark for six days.
