NEW DELHI – Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Nov. 14 paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 131st birth anniversary.
The Congress leader paid floral tribute to his great grandfather at Shantivan here. Nehru became the prime minister on Aug. 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Nehru, tweeting: "My humble tribute to the country's first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.”
Nehru was born on Nov. 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.
The former prime minister was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasizing the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India on Nov. 14.
On this day, a number of activities are organized for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organize commemorative events on this day.
