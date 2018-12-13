NEW DELHI/JAIPUR — Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Dec. 13 emerged as Congress president Rahul Gandhi's pick for chief minister of Rajasthan, with state Congress president Sachin Pilot apparently yielding after a spirited claim for the post.
The picture became clear in the evening when Pilot, who stayed put in Delhi, appealed to party workers to maintain peace and said he would "welcome" any decision the party makes.
Pilot issued the appeal on Twitter as reports emerged that Gehlot had been selected by the party leadership as chief minister and that Pilot supporters were protesting and demanding Pilot be appointed chief minister.
The party is expected to announce 67-year-old Gehlot – a two-time chief minister – as the next head of Rajasthan.
Gehlot and Pilot met Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi where he was joined by his mother and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Sonia Gandhi is understood to have counselled Rahul Gandhi to make his choice based on the candidates’ experience, given that the Congress was in power by only narrow victory and would need the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Independents, most of whom are Congress rebels and who now hold 13 seats.
The party won 99 seats and with its pre-poll alliance partner it managed to touch the halfway mark in the 200-member Assembly.
Pilot reportedly put up a strong claim to the post on the grounds that he had galvanized the party after the defeat in 2013, when he was appointed the state party chief.
Gehlot, who was planning to leave for Jaipur but was asked to stay back in Delhi, also appealed to workers to maintain peace and said any decision taken by the leadership will be acceptable to all.
He said party activists can get over-excited and sometimes people who are not party workers exploit the such situations, leading to unrest.
Asked by the media why he returned from the airport, he said he could leave at night or on Dec. 14, accompanied by central party observer K.C. Venugopal and Avinash Pande, who is the party in-charge in the state.
About the delay in announcing a decision, Gehlot said: "Such decisions take time because three states are involved. It is good that the leadership has decided to consult various leaders and workers."
Replying to another question, he said, "What right BJP has to question us on the decisions? A signal has gone from the elections to the country that those who created an atmosphere of hate have been wiped out from the Hindi heartland. And this is what will happen in the Lok Sabha elections, too."
On Dec. 11 and 12, central Congress observers met the newly elected MLAs in a bid to assess the best choice for chief minister.
The MLAs authorized Rahul Gandhi to make the call on the chief minister.
Both Gehlot and Pilot also visited Governor Kalyan Singh Dec. 12 evening and staked claims to form the government. Both contested the Assembly elections and won their seats.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi told reporters that they were taking inputs from the different people in the party and would announce a decision soon.
