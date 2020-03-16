NEW DELHI — The Congress-ruled Rajasthan government filed an ‘Original Suit’ in the Supreme Court under the Constitution's Article 131, challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), as it violates Articles 14 and 21 and also the basic structure on the principle of secularism.
The suit, filed through lawyer D.K. Devesh, urged the apex court to pass a judgment and decree declaring the Citizenship Amendment Act should be declared void.
"The Act strikes at the basic structure of the Constitution by affecting the secular character of the country. We, the People, have given to themselves the Constitution. The Union of India, the various States, all function within the bounds of the Constitution.”
“There are certain core values enshrined in our Constitution which constrain the various organs of the State including the Union of India to pass legislation which are in comport with the essential concepts of the Constitution," stated the lawsuit.
Earlier, the Left-ruled Kerala was the first state to challenge the CAA in the Supreme Court. The state's Assembly was also the first in the country to pass a resolution against the Act.
The Kerala government contended there is no rationale in grouping together the three countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh — for the purpose of the CAA and rules and orders.
The amended law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before Dec. 31, 2014.
