NEW DELHI — Senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal was named the Chairman and Managing Director of national carrier Air India on Feb. 13.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Bansal's appointment as CMD of Air India in the rank and pay of an Additional Secretary.
At present, Bansal, a 1988 batch officer of the Nagaland cadre, holds the post of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He succeeds Ashwani Lohani.
Additionally, he has had an earlier stint with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) between 2006 and 2008.
