NEW DELHI — The Rajya Sabha Nov. 26 passed by voice vote the Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2019 that seeks to stop discrimination against people from the transgender community.
The motion to refer the Bill to Select Committee for further examination by Tiruchi Siva (DMK) was defeated. While 74 members opposed the motion, 55 members voted in favor of it.
The Bill, which defines a transgender person as someone whose gender does not match the gender assigned at birth, had been passed by the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session.
Replying to the debate on the Bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said some apprehensions raised by the members were unfounded if the related provisions were studied in detail.
As many as 30 members participated in the discussion. While most members supported the Bill, many wanted it to be referred to a House panel.
The Minister said it was a comprehensive Bill without any lacuna. Some suggestions made in the interest of the transgender community could be considered while finalising the rules to the Bill, he added.
As per 2011 census, there are about 4.8 lakh transgender people, but some estimates peg it at 40 lakh in the country.
A private member Bill had been introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Siva in 2014 to guarantee rights and provide welfare measures for transgender people.
Participating in the debate Nov. 26, Derek O'Brien (TMC) supported the Bill but urged the government to refer it to Select Committee for further examination. He expressed reservations on penal provisions in the Bill pertaining to rape.
In his reply, the Minister said the Bill had provisions against molestation and misbehavior and not for rape.
Supporting the Bill, YSRCP leader V. Vijayasai Reddy said, "If the House decides to send the Bill to Select Committee he does not have objection but if not then I have some suggestions."
