NEW DELHI — The Vishwa Hindu Parishad Feb. 5 said the construction of Ram Temple could be completed by 2024-25, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of formation of a 15-member Trust that would oversee the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.
Sources in the know of things said the outline of the proposed two-storey Ram Temple has been prepared, and the work on the first floor is nearing completion.
The carving of stones for the temple began after the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019. According to sources, 60 percent of the work has been completed.
VHP Executive President Alok Kumar said if the Trust follows the VHP model (of temple), it may take 4-5 years to finish the construction.
The VHP also said if the Trust initiates a fund-raising call, it would organize the process.
On being asked about placing barricades around the Ram temple complex, Kumar said it is the job of the security personnel to take decision on issues related to security.
"VHP would, however, like Ramlalla to be seen by the people," Kumar said.
The VHP also said that along with the construction of Ram temple, structural development will have to be done for the convenience of pilgrims throughout Ayodhya. "The trust has to do all this work."
Since the Supreme Court announced its verdict, the work on carving the stones, ceilings, pillars in the workshop located near Karsevakapuram began, and 106 pillars have already come up.
The temple will be prepared by dividing it into five parts.
The first part will be the facade of the temple followed by its doors. It will be followed by two pavilions.
Ramlalla will be seated below, while Ram Durbar will be on the top floor.
According to the inscription in the workshop, the height of the first floor will be 18 feet while that of second floor would be 15 feet 9 inches.
Meanwhile, the government has made public the names of the persons to be listed in the 15-member Ram Temple Trust announced by Modi. Senior Supreme Court advocate Keshav Parasaran, 93, finds place right in the top of the list.
The formation of Trust, seen as a significant step towards fulfilling the long-standing demand as well as promise of constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya, has been hailed by ministers, political leaders and parties.
The 15-member list includes:
1. K. Parasaran, Senior Supreme Court advocate;
2. Jagatguru Shankaracharya Jyotishpeethadhishwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, Prayagraj;
3. Jagatguru Madhwacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannathirthaji Maharaj, Pejawar Math, Udupi;
4. Yugapurusha Paramanand Ji Maharaj, Haridwar;
5. Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Pune;
6. Bimlendra Pratap Mishra;
7. Dr. Anil Mishra, Homoeopathic Doctor, Ayodhya;
8. Kameshwar Chaupal, Patna (Scheduled Caste member);
9. A trustee nominated by the Board of Trustees, of Hindu faith.
10. Another trustee nominated by the Board of Trustees, and the person should be Hindu.
11. Mahant Dinendra Das, Nirmohi Akhara, Ayodhya Meeting, Ayodhya (representative of Nirmohi Akhara), who shall be the trustee as per para 805 (4) of the Supreme Court judgement.
12. A representative nominated by the Central Government, who will be a Hindu and an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) under the Central Government. This person shall not be below the rank of Joint Secretary. It will be an ex-officio member.
13. A representative nominated by the state government, who will be of Hindu faith and an IAS officer under the government of Uttar Pradesh. This person shall not be below the rank of Secretary. It will be an ex-officio member.
14. District Collector of Ayodhya district, who is a former government employee, and of Hindu religion, will also be made trustee. If the current collector is not Hindu, then Additional Collector (of Hindu faith) of Ayodhya will be ex-officio member.
15. The Board of Trustees shall appoint a Chairman on matters relating to Ram Temple Development and Administration. He must be a Hindu.
