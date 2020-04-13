Today, India-West brings to you some exclusive photos of the last maharaja of the Sikh Empire, Maharaja Duleep Singh, and his daughters, Princesses Bamba, Sophia and Catherine, and his son, Prince Frederick.
The family archive also features Prince Frederick’s hand written Garden Journal –with entries starting March 1, 1898 -July 19, 1904, with a couple of entries up to July 24, 1921 – letters from the maharaja to Sir John Login (who worked for the East India Company and was appointed as Singh’s tutor when he was five), and many letters from Princess Bamba to her sister Princess Sophia.
The collection was shared with India-West by Corin Sutherland Costen, who told India-West that she acquired the collection in 2019 after her mother passed away.
“My mother’s parents were in service to the Duleep Singh family, particularly Princess Sophia and Princess Bamba. They spent much of their time travelling from Hilden Hall in Penn, Buckinghamshire and Hampton House in Blo’Norton, Norfolk where both my mother and I were born,” she said.
The collection features photographs of the Hampton House as it was when the Singh family lived there, and various documents that relate to the family. It also includes books that relate to Singh and brochures that relate to the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902.
It also includes an original copy of Princess Sophia’s will, her estate account, a 1902 settlement document between Prince Victor Duleep Singh and Lady Anne Coventry and Prince Frederick, and various items relating to the financial affairs of Princess Bamba, including the India Block and Cash Settlements from 1894 and two Coutts Bank letters of 1953.
