NEW DELHI – Calling it a 'rarest of the rare' case, a Delhi Court on March 15 awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan, who is convicted of the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences, in the 2008 Batla House encounter case.
On March 8, the court convicted Khan in the case, noting that he murdered encounter specialist and inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.
He has been awarded capital punishment under Section 302 (murder), three months jail under section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), tens year under 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt).
Two-year punishment under 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), life imprisonment for 307 (attempt to murder), seven years jail for 174A (Non-appearance in response to a proclamation) and three years jail for 27 (using any prohibited weapons) of the Arms Act.
Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav directed Rs. 10 lakh out of the fine of Rs. 11 lakh imposed on Khan to be released as compensation to wife of deceased inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.
"No amount of compensation can alleviate the agony, pain and trauma of family members of victim, resulting from the crime committing in this case," the judge said.
However, monetary compensation would provide some solace and would apply balm to the wound of family members of victim, it added.
The prosecution had sought death penalty for Khan in the case, while the counsel for the convict sought leniency on the ground of his young age.
The additional sessions judge said that Khan, along with his associates, intentionally and voluntarily caused murder of Sharma by the use of gun shot.
On Sept. 19 in 2008, the special cell of Delhi Police carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar's Batla House, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and inspector Sharma died.
Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared a proclaimed offender. He was arrested on Feb.14, 2018, and faced the trial.
He is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Police claimed that he was present at Batla House and managed to give police a slip during the encounter.
A trial court had, in July 2013, sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.
