MUMBAI — A strong U.S. dollar and subsequent interventions by the country's central bank to stabilize the rupee drained over $5.14 billion from India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves, analysts said Oct. 19.
According to Anindya Banerjee, deputy vice president for Currency and Interest Rates with Kotak Securities, the decline in Forex reserves can be attributed to the Reserve Banks of India’s aggressive intervention in the spot market to stem the decline in rupee's fall.
India's forex reserves declined by $5.14 billion during the week ended Oct. 12, when the rupee slipped to 74 and beyond against the U.S. dollar.
On Oct. 19, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed that overall forex reserves decreased to $394.46 billion from $399.60 billion reported for the week ended Oct. 5.
India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the RBI's position with the International Monetary Fund.
The RBI is known to enter the markets via intermediaries to either sell or buy U.S. dollars to keep the rupee in a stable orbit.
Segment-wise, FCAs – the largest component of the forex reserves – plunged by $5.23 billion to $369.99 billion during the week under review.
Besides the U.S. dollar, FCAs consist of nearly 20-30 percent of major global currencies.
However, the RBI's weekly statistical supplement showed that the value of the country's gold reserves increased. It went up by $71.4 million to $20.52 billion.
As per the data, the SDRs' value rose by $6.4 million to $1.47 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF increased by $10.7 million to $2.47 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.