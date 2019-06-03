JAIPUR (IANS) — Rajasthan's renowned folk dancer Harish Kumar aka "Queeny Harish,” famous for performing dressed up as a woman, died in a road accident in the state's Jodhpur district early June 2.
Three others were also killed in the the accident around 5.30 a.m. when their SUV slammed into a parked coal-laden truck in Bilada area as they were on their way to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, local SHO Sitaram said.
The other deceased were identified as Lateefa, Ravinder alias Banti and B.K. Khan. Six others were injured in the accident and were taken to MDM Hospital, said police officials.
A case has been registered against the truck driver for parking the truck on road and he will be arrested soon, Sitaram said.
Famous among tourists for his rendition of Rajasthani folk dances including Chakari, Bhavai, Taraju, Terah Tali, Ghoomar Kalbeliya and others in Jaisalmer, Harish Kumar had also performed in 60 nations around the world and received several international awards.
Also known as a choreographer, he had been seen in Bollywood film "Jai Gangajal" and had also performed at Isha Ambani's wedding in Jodhpur. Even Aishwarya Rai was mesmerised with his unique ability to match steps on high beats.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled his death, terming it a "big loss to the artistic world.”
"He brought a distinguished identity to Jaisalmer with his different dancing style which was dedicated to folk art of the state. His death is a big loss to the artistic world," he said in a tweet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.