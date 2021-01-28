NEW DELHI – Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana have been named by the Delhi Police in an FIR in connection with the unprecedented violence in the capital on Republic Day and the Red Fort incident on January 26.
The Delhi Police has registered the case at Kotwali police station of North district under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and other legislations.
Sidhu, who was last seen Jan. 26 and has been accused of provoking the protesters for installing a Nishan Sahib, a symbol of Sikh religion on the fort, has reportedly gone missing.
Sidhana is a gangster-turned-politician and was acquitted in several cases before contesting the 2012 assembly polls as a candidate of the People’s Party of Punjab, once led by Manpreet Singh Badal, who is currently the finance minister in the Congress government in Punjab.
Farmer leaders have, in fact, distanced themselves from both Sidhu and Sidhana, and blamed them for inciting violence.
The premises of the historic monument were vandalized, as the protesters went on a rampage destroying checking machines, ticket counters, furniture, and everything that came in their way. Some of the protesters climbed the walls of the fort and installed their flag at the flagstaff.
The Delhi Police has also named 37 farmer leaders, including Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav, social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit President Gurnam Singh Chanduni, in the FIR filed in connection with the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally Jan. 26.
Avik Saha, Jai Kisan Aandolan and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with Darshan Pal Singh, Satnam Singh Pannu, Boota Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha have also been named in the FIR.
The case against them was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code including 147, 148 (related to rioting), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder).
The Red Fort will remain closed for visitors from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India.
According to official figures, 394 policemen were injured in the violence. Most of them are hospitalized, while some are in the ICU. More than 25 criminal cases have been registered, 19 people have been arrested and as many as 50 protesters have been detained.
A day after pitched clashes between farmers and police as the tractor parade drove into areas other than those permitted, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava Jan. 27 said that it was a breach of trust by the protesters and those involved in the violence would not be spared.
Shrivastava said that some “aggressive elements” led the protest and created ruckus and violence.
“The violent protesters broke the barricades and reached Mukarba Chowk and their leaders, Satnam Singh Pannu and Darshan Pal Singh, sat there and did not move to the designated route. Pannu also gave a provocative speech there and instigated the protesters to break barricades,” he said.
Other farmer leaders, including Boota Singh Burjgil, also indulged in violence, the police said, while Rakesh Tikait, along with other protestors, was involved in violence at the Gazipur border.
He said that the Delhi Police has taken serious note of the Red Fort violence and everyone found involved would be taken to task. He also said that face recognition system would be used to identify those found involved in the violence.
The special cell of Delhi Police Jan. 28 took over the investigation into the violence and slapped the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the rioters, besides invoking sections of the IPC dealing with sedition. The role and conduct of organizations and individuals based in India as well as overseas is being probed now.
The Delhi Police said that preliminary assessment suggests that there was a pre-conceived and well-coordinated plan to break the agreement reached between the Delhi Police and the leaders of the farmers’ organizations.
The Delhi Police had earlier said that there were intelligence inputs that 308 Twitter handles were operating from across the border in Pakistan, trying to create disruption in the rally on January 26.
