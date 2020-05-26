BIJNOR — A number of animal rescues are underway in several areas of Uttar Pradesh amid the rising mercury. A leopard is being extracted from a well in Amroha, while it's a jungle cat in Bijnor.
A pack of stray dogs killed a hog deer that had entered Mubarakpur Nagla village in Bijnor. The carcass was recovered May 26 and has been sent for autopsy. According to villagers, stray dogs chased and killed the deer which had entered the village in search of water.
In Amroha's Hafizpura village, the leopard has been inside the well since Monday and is yet to be rescued. All efforts are on. A forest department team is at the spot and have launched a rescue operation, while a team of experts from Agra will join the operation on later in the day.
Hafizpura villagers said the leopard was roaming in the area for past some days and when villagers spotted and chased it, the big cat fell into the well.
The jungle cat fell into a well in Fatehpur village of Bijnor May 26. According to Bijnor Divisional Forest Officer, M. Semmaran, the hog deer was killed by stray dogs and the rescue operation to save the jungle cat was underway.
Rescue operations to save the felines were continuing.
According to officials, after sugarcane harvesting, the sighting of wild animals has increased, and they are now moving towards the populated area in search of water since most water bodies in the forest areas have dried up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.