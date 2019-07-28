MUMBAI/THANE (IANS) – Over 1,000 passengers, including nine pregnant women, on the Mahalaxmi Express which was stranded for nearly 18 hours in heavy flood waters, around 90 km from Mumbai, were rescued in a massive, multi-agency operations July 27, officials said.
Central Railway Chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said 1,050 passengers were safely evacuated without injuries from the train, which was stuck near Vangani, while the State Disaster Authority pegged the figure at 1,200, in what became the biggest joint operation in the state by the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, the NDRF, state police, the Railway Police, local agencies, NGOs and volunteers since the July 26, 2005 floods.
Four National Disaster Response Force teams from different cities like Mumbai, Thane and Pune rushed to the train and evacuating the train passengers using eight inflatable rubber boats.
Besides, seven Indian Navy teams of divers with specialized equipment, a Seaking and MI-17 helicopters of the IAF, and two columns of Indian Army from Mumbai already in Thane and two more en route, were also deployed for the massive operations. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai called up Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and offered all help from the Center.
The rescue operation picked up pace post-noon when rain subsided a little, enabling quicker movement of personnel and the evacuated passengers carrying their luggage and minor children to safer spots.
Many weary passengers attempted to walk, but when they, especially the senior citizens, lost strength, police and other rescuers promptly hoisted them on their shoulders and took them to safety.
A few local villagers, many of whom were also stranded in the flood waters, also ventured out to help the train passengers early in the day before the official rescue teams from Mumbai, Thane and Pune reached the venue.
The passengers were brought off the train into boats and taken to a small village around 1.5 km away where the villagers welcomed them with water, hot tea and biscuits and even carried their luggage and the kids.
From there the passengers boarded buses, tempos and smaller vehicles to go to Badlapur, seven km away. A fleet of ambulances with three dozen doctors including gynecologists were deployed there to tackle any emergency.
AP adds: Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all of the passengers had been rescued safely.
