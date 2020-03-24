MUMBAI – Barely had Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his March 24 speech announcing a three-week-long lockdown, panicky Mumbaikars and others across the state hotfooted to shops and stores to stock up essentials for the next three weeks.
This was a triple whammy for Maharashtra in the past three days with the March 22 'Janata Curfew', the total lockdown March 23 followed by a nationwide lockdown, coming as it did on the eve of the state’s New Year, Gudi Padva (March 25).
In many parts of the city, and its suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and other towns, chaos reigned as hordes of anxious people trooped out armed with cloth bags to buy foodstuffs.
However, in Mumbai, there was hardly anything available in many of the stores leading to heated exchanges among the proprietors and patrons.
At one shop in Andheri, police was summoned after a huge standoff on who would buy potatoes, leading to minor fisticuffs.
Mumbai DCP Pranaya Ashok, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Thane and Pune Commissioners of Police made fervent appeals to the people not to panic as all shops with adequate stocks would be open as usual.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state and appealed for calm, advised people to refrain from panic buying or hoarding stuff unnecessarily and assured everything would be available as committed by his government.
In some areas, many shopkeepers, sensing potential crises, had already shut their establishments and left for their homes, and after Modi's speech, many prospective buyers encountered only locked shutters.
In New Delhi as well, soon after Modi announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown, people in the national capital went into a panic buying mode.
Despite the prime minister tweeting that there will be no shortage of essential goods amid the lockdown, shops selling such products were flooded with people.
Chemist shops, too, saw a rise in the numbers of customers and apart from medicines, Dettol and sanitizers were in high demand.
Radhey Shyam, a general store owner in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area, said, "We saw a massive footfall in the last half an hour with people mainly demanding milk and bread."
"Cigarettes were also in high demand and we had to sell them at much higher prices because we aren't receiving fresh stock and even if we do, they are overcharged," he added.
People were also seen buying fruits and vegetables which were being sold at higher rates. For instance, a dozen of bananas were being sold for around Rs 70. The customers tried to bargain but to no avail.
In addressing the nation March 24, Modi said: "With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” adding that he was mindful of the economic ramifications of the decision, which he termed a smaller concern at the moment.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the city's residents that there will be no dearth of essential items.
Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, said the government will take care of all the needs of the people in this difficult time.
"Essential commodities, medicines, etc. would be available. Center and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight Covid-19 and create a healthier India," he said.
