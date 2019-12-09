NEW DELHI — Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha Dec. 9 that the Centre will never touch Article 371 and that Rohingyas will never be accepted as citizens of India.
Shah made the remarks while speaking in the debate over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled in the Lower House.
"Rohingyas will never be accepted as citizens of India. They infiltrated India through Bangladesh. The came from Myanmar," Shah said.
"There is a difference between Article 370 and Article 371. Article 371 does not give flag to anyone. We will never touch Article 371. I am assuring this to the whole northeast region," the Home Minister said.
After the government abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Article 371, which has special provisions for other states, primarily from the northeast region, has gained attention.
Shah moved the Bill in the Lower House, saying it sought to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
In his introductory remarks, Shah said the draft legislation was for those minorities that faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
He clarified as the Muslim community was not persecuted in the three Islamic countries, the Bill specifically mentioned to provide citizenship to six religious persecuted minorities.
Shah also said the Bill was not against Muslims and that if any Muslim sought Indian citizenship based on rules it would be entertained as per the Bill.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill faced criticism from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi who tore a copy of the draft legislation in the Lok Sabh Dec. 9 calling it "arbitrary in nature" and "against the Muslim community.”
The Hyderabad MP expressed objections over the CAB's nature while participating in the debate, saying "secularism is the basic structure of the Constitution and the Bill was arbitrary in nature and was in violation of fundamental rights."
Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's one of the acts in foreign land that Owaisi said made him Gandhi, he accused the government of moving the Bill against the Muslim community.
Stating that Shah should be prevented from carrying out this enactment, he said, "If you doesn't do it, you will be compared with David Ben Gurion, founder of the Jewist state of Israel, and Hitler."
"Another partition is going to happen. This Bill is against the Constitution and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the Bill, it is trying to divide our country," Owaisi said.
