Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, who fought a six-year battle to prove he was the son of the late ND Tiwari, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was likely murdered with a pillow, said police April 19, two days after the 40-year-old was found dead in his home.
NDTV cited unnamed police officials who speculated that Tiwari was likely smothered by a pillow. A post-mortem report reveals an “unnatural death.” Immediately following his death, Tiwari was believed to have died of a cardiac arrest.
The investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police which has registered a case of murder.
Tiwari, who was born out of wedlock, was not initially accepted by ND Tiwari as his son; the late CM refused to give a blood sample for a DNA test in 2012. But in 2014, the Delhi High Court ruled that Rohit was in fact the son of ND Tiwari. Later that year, the 88-year-old married Rohit’s mother.
IANS adds that family members are being investigated. "All possible angles, including a property dispute between Rohit Shekhar Tiwari and his brother Sidharth, are being investigated. It was found that the family has property worth crores of rupees in Uttrakhand and Delhi," a Crime Branch officer told the newswire..
Forensic and crime branch teams visited Rohit Shekhar's residence in Defence Colony in an effort to corroborate the sequence of events, including scanning the CCTV footage. They also videographed the house.
"His mother Ujjwala Tiwari, brother Siddharth, Rohit's wife Apporva and three servants are being questioned. While the teams found some contradictions in their statements which donot relete to our technical details. Rohit was murdered between 12 to 2 p.m. as per the autopsy report," the officer said.
"A Crime Branch team today questioned the Tiwari family and servants about their routine morning activities on the day of the murder. There were four CCTV cameras installed at Tiwari's residence in Defence Colony and all were found operational. There was no outsider entry in their residence," the officer said.
"We are trying to get call details of the family members. The movements of Tiwari's family and servants can provide us crucial links in the case. We are trying to find out what happened between six hours on Tuesday -- from 10 a.m to 4 p.m -- after Rohit's mother left her residence for her treatment in Max hospital in Saket," he added.
As per the investigation, a servant had gone to check Rohit in his room located at the upper floor to give him breakfast, but he found him sleeping and did not see anything unnatural. But the same servant again visited him at 4 p.m. and found him unconscious, bleeding from the nose, police sources said.
"Rohit had undergone two bypass surgeries in 2007 and last year. He was under treatment for about a year. The Crime Branch team found many medicines stored in his room. We are waiting for his viscera report also," said the officer.
"It was found that Rohit twice had heart problems. His wife Apporva and brother Sidharth are suspects. It could be a case of sour relationship," he added.
"It was found that Rohit slept late at night and woke up late in the noon. He wanted to build a big political career for himself from Uttarakhand. He had gone to vote on April 12 in Uttarakhand and returned to Delhi the same night," he said.
