AYODHYA – An amount of Rs 6 lakh has been fraudulently withdrawn from the bank account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.
An FIR has been lodged in this regard at the Ayodhya Kotwali police station. A team of cyber experts has also been asked to investigate the case.
According to the report, THE money was withdrawn from two banks in Lucknow by check cloning.
The matter came to light when the fraudster made a third attempt to withdraw Rs 9.86 lakh from the Bank of Baroda branch.
The bank manager made a verification call to Trust Secretary Champat Rai, who denied having issued any such check.
"On further inquiry, it was found that money had bene withdrawn earlier, too," said a police official.
A sum of Rs 2.5 lakhs was withdrawn from the bank on Sept. 1 and then a sum of Rs 3.5 lakh, two days later.
Ayodhya circle officer Rajesh Kumar Rai said that a case had been registered and investigations were underway.
It may be recalled that a fake website that was seeking donations for the Ram temple had come to light a few days ago and the matter was being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.