A customer enjoys a plate of food in M. Putturaju's restaurant in Bangalore on Aug. 5, 2010. Forty-two year old year old M. Putturaju, who rose from dire poverty, launched a scheme to sell 50,000 pieces of traditional south Indian food at one Indian rupee each daily in his restaurant in gratitude for what he had achieved as a businessman in the city. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images)