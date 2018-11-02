THANE — Increasing its pressure on the government, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Nov. 2 hinted at a fresh "mass agitation" reminiscent of the protests in 1992 to push for the construction a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
"We are confident that the Ram Mandir will be built soon. We have already waited too long for it and cannot wait indefinitely. If needed, we shall launch a 'jan andolan' (mass agitation) for the temple," declared RSS general secretary (sarakaryavyah) Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi.
He was responding to a question from the media about how the RSS would react if the issue were to be prolonged in court or if a law were not enacted soon.
Joshi also urged the courts to take up sensitive cases like the Ram temple on priority and expressed confidence that all legal hurdles would be removed soon in this regard.
He reiterated RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Oct. 18 demand that the government consider enacting a law or promulgating an ordinance to pave the way for the construction of the temple.
Pointing out that the Supreme Court has to give its ruling on the title suit, he said the RSS had expected "some good news before Diwali," and lamented the apex court’s decision to push the matter to early 2019.
"The Supreme Court has hurt the feelings of Hindus by observing that it was not a matter of priority and deferring the case hearing to January. This is a matter of deep anguish," Joshi said.
Highlighting the delays of between six to seven years, he referred to the 1994 Supreme Court ruling, the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, the 2011 appeal before the apex court and the findings of Archaeologial Survey of India.
However, he made it clear that on the promulgation of an ordinance or enacting of a law, "that is something the government only can decide."
Touching on the Sabarimala temple controversy, Joshi said that while the RSS was in favor of allowing women entry to all temples, the customs and traditions of individual temples must be respected.
"We do not support discrimination of women in places of worship. But some temples have restrictions and rules which need to be honored. The society has beliefs and views of all stakeholders must be considered. Peoples' faith is supreme," Joshi said.
The RSS leader's remarks came at the end of a three-day RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal conclave held near Uttan Beach in Bhayander town, shortly after which Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah called on the RSS brass, including Bhagwat.
Reacting sharply to Joshi's statements, Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad founder-president Pravin Togadia said it implies that the RSS-associated BJP was now ruling the nation but the RSS was talking of a "1992-style agitation" as if the BJP was still in the opposition.
"The RSS remembers Ram when its government has failed miserably on all fronts in past four-and-half years. All true Hindus who sacrificed their lives for the organization kept demanding for a law on Ram temple but were humiliated," Togadia said in a statement from Ahmedabad.
