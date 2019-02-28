Russian government officials Feb. 28 said they were prepared to mediate the current conflict between India and Pakistan, in an attempt to stop the two nuclear-armed countries from escalating the crisis.
Moscow made the offer after Pakistan said it was considering returning a captured Indian pilot and as U.S. President Donald Trump said American mediation was helping to defuse the crisis, reported Reuters.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was asked if Russia wanted to mediate in the conflict. "If they want this, then of course," he said, according to The TASS news service. Lavrov spoke to India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj Feb. 27 on the sidelines of an ecent in China, and said he hoped that tensions could be de-escalated and that bothe countries would show restraint.
Russia Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said Moscow was ready to do anything it could to help.
"We are concerned about the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan and the dangerous maneuvering of the two countries’ armed forces near the line of control, which risks direct military clashes," Zakharova told reporters, as reported by Reuters.
Russia has particularly close relations with India which buys large quantities of Russian military equipment. The country’s relationship to Pakistan has also warmed in recent years.
