SABARIMALA — Sabarimala’s brief pilgrimage season failed to make history as women ages 10-50 were denied entry by protesters despite the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to pray at the Lord Ayyaappa temple.
The sanctum sanctorum of the famed temple closed at 10:00 p.m. Oct. 22, a day that saw five women make unsuccessful efforts to pray at the hill temple, where tradition had barred women aged between 10 and 50.
Bindu, a woman from Kozhikode in Kerala, appeared before the police at Erumely, one of the entry points to the temple route, but the police denied her permission after checking her antecedents.
After that she was put on a bus to Mundakayam but angry protesters pulled her off the bus. Following quick police action, a crisis was averted.
Likewise at the Pamba entry point, four women from the West Godavari district were pushed back by angry protesters who surrounded them and shouted Ayyappa slogans.
Since Oct. 17, when the temple opened for its monthly pujas, Kerala has been on edge. It is the first pilgrimage since the Sept. 28 Supreme Court verdict overturned a centuries-old practice that barred women of menstruating age from entering the hill temple.
Celibate deity Lord Ayyappa is worshipped at the Sabarimala temple. On Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. the last pilgrim went up the hill.
None of the dozen women who tried over the last five days to have darshan succeeded in entering the temple for prayers, as thousands of devotees were determined to block them.
The police appeared relieved that the pilgrimage ended as they had a tough time implementing the apex court's orders in the face of strong protests, which at times turned violent.
Given the current situation, they may have an even tougher time when the temple opens for its annual two-month pilgrimage season, which begins Nov. 17.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was on tour the past week and returned early Oct. 22 morning, faced a flurry of questions about the incidents at Sabarimala. He told the media in the state capital that he would prefer wait to reply.
"I will speak to you about Sabarimala tomorrow," Vijayan said Oct. 22.
But state minister for Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran made no bones about the events that began Oct. 17 and said the government was caught between the devil and the deep sea.
"On the one side there is the apex court directive and on the other side is those opposing it, especially the BJP/RSS, and the state government was in between these two," said Surendran.
A. Padmakumar, president of the Travancore Devasom Board and custodian of the Sabarimala temple, said they were concerned about the devotees' rights and temple tradition, and that the events of the pilgrimage would be conveyed to the Supreme Court.
The TDB commissioner will travel to Delhi Oct. 23 when the apex court will make a decision on 19 different petitions seeking a review of the Sept. 28 verdict.
The Congress party leadership met in the state capital Oct. 22 and decided to make amends after sensing that the BJP appeared to have a slight edge in leading the protests against the state government.
State Congress President Mulappally Ramachandran told the media that on Nov. 15, four vehicle jathas originating from different parts of the state will converge at Pathanamthitta, the headquarters of the district where the Sabarimala temple is located, to explain its position.
And in a related development, Rahul Eashwar, activist and member of the tantris family who was arrested last week during the protest against the state government, made bail Oct. 22 evening along with 19 others.
