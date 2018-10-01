People light candles in the shape of a map of India at Madan Mohan Malviya stadium to mark the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan cleanliness campaign on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary in Allahabad Oct. 2. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and launched the Clean India movement, nearly 86 million toilets have been built in rural India. (Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)