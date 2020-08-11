MUMBAI — Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, it was revealed Aug. 11.
The news was confirmed by trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta.
"Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery," tweeted Nahta on his verified Twitter account.
According to reports, Dutt will fly to the U.S. for treatment soon.
As the news spread that the 61-year-old actor may have cancer, Dutt took to social media to urge well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.
"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted.
Dutt's health came into focus Aug. 8 when he was rushed to the hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest discomfort and breathlessness. The actor had subsequently been discharged from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.