DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates discussed a planned refinery in Maharashtra that will cost at least $70 billion, a figure that exceeds the initial $44 billion estimate previously announced.
The new figure came from readout of a meeting in the UAE between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Nov. 27 evening.
The statement said the two sides discussed the initiative, first announced in 2018, to develop the refinery and petrochemicals complex, which would secure the supply of 600,000 barrels per day of Saudi and Emirati crude oil for India’s market.
The project, which would be run by a consortium that includes Saudi Aramco and ADNOC, has yet to get started or secure land.
