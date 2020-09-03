MUMBAI – A member of a racket by which many U.S. and Canadian citizens were cheated out of millions of dollars by gang members posing as tax or immigration officials has been arrested by the Mumbai Police, an official said Sept. 2.
Nishikant S. Shirsikar, 30, was arrested from Malad suburb on Aug. 29 by a crack team of Crime Intelligence Unit sleuths lying in wait for him.
They seized Rs 5 lakh in cash and gold biscuits worth Rs 10 lakh besides a small quantity of ganja (cannabis) and ganja-filled cigarettes from Shirsikar.
An offense was registered with Bangurnagar Police Station, and he was sent to police custody for three days till Sept. 1, and this was further extended to Sept. 4.
During his custodial interrogation, Shirsikar revealed an international racket operated from different Indian cities through certain call centers and from the homes of the operatives.
They had targeted and scared hundreds of citizens in the U.S. and Canada, impersonating (US) Internal Revenue Service or US Citizen and Immigration Service officials, using information from data brokers and other sources.
"Posing as officials, these racketeers targeted people in U.S. and Canada and threatened them with arrest, imprisonment, penalties or deportation if they did not pay the alleged money owed to the government," said a CIU officer.
Those who fell for the ruse and agreed to pay up, were instructed how to make the payments, including by purchasing stored value cards or wire transfers.
Based on information obtained in Shirsikar's second round of interrogation, the CIU seized Rs 35 lakh and 200 gms of gold biscuits from his lockers in Axis Bank in Malad west, besides a two-wheeler which is suspected to be stolen.
Further investigations are underway with Shirsikar to unravel the tentacles of the entire operation, his accomplices operating in Mumbai and other parts of India, and the number of victims trapped by them in the huge scam, said the official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.