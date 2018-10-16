CHANDIGARH — A court in Hisar, Haryana, Oct. 16 awarded life sentences to self-styled godman Rampal and 14 others for murdering six people.
Rampal has been in prison since November 2014.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge D.R. Chalia, who convicted them on Oct. 11, sentenced them to life in prison.
They were also slapped with a fine of Rs. 1 lakh each.
On Oct. 17, the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment for Rampal in a second murder case for which he has already been convicted.
The two murder cases against him relate to the murders of six people during violent clashes between his supporters and the Haryana Police at his Satlok Ashram near Barwala in the Hisar district, around 245 km from the state capital.
In August 2017, the Hisar court had acquitted Rampal in two cases of wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly and disobedience to orders given by a public servant.
Rampal was facing other cases of murder conspiracy, sedition and rioting. In November 2014, he and his close aides, including his private army, had resisted arrest – ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court – and had remained locked up inside his Satlok Ashram.
Five women and an infant were killed as Rampal continued to elude the police.
The high court ordered his arrest as he had failed to appear before the law.
Rampal's supporters had indulged in vandalism in a court in Hisar in July 2014 when he was to appear there in connection with a 2006 murder conspiracy case.
The high court had taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and summoned Rampal.
