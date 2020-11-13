NEW DELHI – Serum Institute of India is ramping up the production of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, aiming to have 100 million doses ready by December for a vaccination drive that could begin across India that same month, Bloomberg reported.
If final-stage trial data shows that AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate is giving effective protection from the virus, Serum Institute of India – which has partnered to produce at least one billion doses – may get emergency authorization from New Delhi by December, said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of SII, in an interview with Bloomberg.
That initial amount will go to India, Poonawalla said. Full approval early next year will allow distribution on a 50-50 basis between the south Asian nation and Covax, the World Health Organization-backed body that’s purchasing shots for poor nations.
SII, which has tied up with five developers, has so far made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in the past two months and aims to start manufacturing Novavax’s contender soon.
“We were a bit concerned it was a big risk,” said the 39-year-old. But both AstraZeneca and Novavax’s shots “are looking pretty good,” Bloomberg quoted him as saying.
Poonawalla is putting $250 million of his family’s fortune into a bid to ramp up manufacturing capacity to 1 billion doses through 2021.
“I decided to go all out,” said Poonawalla. Among the initial skeptics: his father, Cyrus Poonawalla, the company’s founder. “He said: ‘Look, it’s your money. If you want to blow it up, fine!” Poonawalla said in an interview to the Washington Post.
One prominent vaccine candidate requiring ultra-cold storage is “a joke” that will not work for the developing world. Anyone who declares how long a vaccine will confer immunity is talking “nonsense.” The world’s entire population will not be immunized until 2024, he said, contrary to rosier predictions.
Poonawalla is equally frank about the gamble his company is taking in the pandemic.
Gavi and the Gates Foundation “want to assure vaccine supply at an affordable price,” said Poonawalla. His aim, meanwhile, is to cover some of his costs. “At least my risk is taken away so I can sleep at night,” he said, the report said.
The company has diverted capacity from existing vaccines and started work on a new production facility to be completed next year at its headquarters in Pune.
Poonawalla said the company has pledged to keep half of the vaccines it makes for use within India. It has already begun manufacturing the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said. About 20 million doses have been made, and he expects to have 10 times that amount ready in the next four months, the report said.
He is optimistic that in 2021 a new coronavirus vaccine will be licensed for public use every couple of months.
“That’s the good news,” Poonawalla said. The less-good news is that it remains unclear which vaccine, if any, will offer long-term protection from the virus.”
“Nobody wants a vaccine that is only going to protect you for a few months,” he said, per the report.
America’s top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci doubled down on universal masking and assured Americans that the “cavalry is coming,” in the form of vaccines which could be delivered as early as Christmas for priority populations.
“Help is really on the way,” he said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” show.
Fauci’s remarks come at a time when public health experts are rushing to warn Americans not to congregate indoors during the traditional Thanksgiving holiday.
Echoing President-elect Joe Biden’s messaging on the virus, Fauci urged Americans to follow “universal and uniform” wearing of masks, avoid crowds, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently. All these are 101 in terms of public health advice since the beginning of the pandemic but have been roiled by counter programming by the Trump White House.
“It really does make a difference,” Fauci said about masks, as the U.S. hit a new record of over 100,000 daily cases for the eighth straight day.
The U.S. leads the world with more than 243,000 deaths and 10.5 million coronavirus cases.
Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech announced this week that their Covid-19 vaccine may be 90 percent effective, based on early and incomplete test results that sent a ripple of hope across the world. Fauci expects that two other companies will also turn up encouraging results.
