Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (above) addressing a press conference at the National Media Center in New Delhi on Sept. 16, 2021. Indian American Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF, who vacates her office in January 2022, is one of the candidates that may be considered as the next Chief Economic Advisor of India. (Qamar Sibtain/IANS photo)