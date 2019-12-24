NEW DELHI — If you have had enough of the cold weather this year, wait! The weather office has news for you. The temperature is going to dip even further in the days to come.
Maximum temperature recorded near Safdarjung area in Delhi Dec. 24 was 15 degree Celsius, while the minimum was 5.5 degree C.
"The national capital is witnessing severe cold wave conditions since Dec. 16 and this is the ninth day in a row. Last time we registered similar condition was in December 2014 when severe cold wave continued for 8 consecutive days," said Kuldeep Shrivastava, senior meteorologist at the Indian Meteorological department.
"Situation will continue in the next three to four days and the maximum temperature will be around 14 degree Celsius. Cold wave conditions will persist till Saturday as the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 4 degree C," he said.
The situation will deteriorate on Christmas, as per the forecast by the MET department. Shrivastava said that Delhi had witnessed 17 cold days in December 1997.
Extreme cold conditions struck the national capital Dec. 24, as it witnessed a foggy morning with the mercury at 5.5 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
Not just Delhi, but neighboring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under the grip of a severe cold spate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.