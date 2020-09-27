NEW DELHI – Thousands of people participated in last year's widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Three feisty grandmothers also took part in these demonstrations surrounded by young women with prayer beads in one hand and the national flag in the other.
One of the Shaheen Bagh grandmothers (Dadi), 82-year-old Bilkis, who became the face of the Shaheen Bagh protests in India, was featured among Time Magazine's Top 100 Most Influential Personalities in the world. While she is happy about the praises garnered, she also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has now been featured four times in the magazine's influential personalities list.
In the latest influential people's list released by Time Magazine, Bilkis has been placed in the 'Icon' category. Bilkis told IANS, "I am very happy that I have been honored with such respect. Although I did not expect this but who knows whom God gives recognition?"
"I have only read the Quran and never went to school. But today I am happy, congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too. He is also my son. I did not give him birth but that does not matter. God bless him with a long life and always give him happiness," Bilkis added.
"Our fight first is with corona, the disease must be eliminated from the world only then something can be thought of the world after that," the 82-year-old added.
Grandmother Bilkis, who emerged as the face of the NRC-CAA protests, originally hails from Hapur. Her husband died nearly 11 years ago. At present, she lives in Shaheen Bagh with her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
Bilkis' family is also happy that her name has featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Time Magazine's 100 'Most Influential People' in the world list.
Prime Minister Modi has again been listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the magazine. The list also includes actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, among others, as reported earlier by India-West.
