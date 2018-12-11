NEW DELHI — Shaktikanta Das, who as economic affairs secretary steered the monetary situation post-demonetization, was Dec. 11 appointed as the new Reserve Bank of India Governor, a day after Urjit Patel resigned amidst a tiff with the government on the RBI's autonomy.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shaktikanta Das, former Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years," an official order said.
Das' appointment comes at a time when the government and the RBI are engaged in a tussle over several issues, including a transfer of the central bank's reserves, about which Patel had reservations after the government hinted at forcing him to invoke provisions of the RBI Act.
The order comes three days prior to the next RBI Board meeting Dec. 14, which is likely to revisit a series of contentious issues, which had seemed to be resolved in the last meeting in November before Patel’s unexpected exit. The meeting could also be postponed to give the new governor some time at Mint Street.
Das, a retired 1980-batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, was a member of the 15th Finance Commission of India and India's Sherpa to the G20. Das holds a master's degree from St. Stephen's College and earlier served as Joint Secretary in the Expenditure Department of the Finance Ministry.
In a development that came as an embarrassment for the government, Patel resigned Dec. 10 citing "personal reasons" even as his various predecessors hinted that the decision was rooted in the recent controversy involving the government and the central bank.
His resignation came against the backdrop of the ongoing tiff between the government and the central bank over the liquidity and credit crunch in the economy that provoked an extraordinary meeting of the RBI board Nov. 19.
