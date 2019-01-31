NEW DELHI — The BJP Jan. 31 accused the Congress of insulting Hindu religion, Hindu saints and Hinduism after its leader Shashi Tharoor's tweeted "'Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva' ideology is dividing our country.”
Addressing a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was a conspiracy of the Congress party to insult Hindu religion.
"It is not Shashi Tharoor behind the tweet, (Congress President) Rahul Gandhi encouraged him to insult Hindus. The language used by Congress against Hindus, its saints is part of a conspiracy," he said.
"Congress has been abusing Hindu religion every day. It is sad. It shows Congress' real face."
Patra said Congress' policy was on the lines of the one adopted by the British to divide the country in the name of religion.
He hit out at Tharoor for insulting the Kumbh Mela and added that it was him who had coined the term "Hindu Taliban.”
Tharoor had tweeted in response to an incident where an immigration officer in Mumbai refused to allow an Indian student to pass through because he could not speak Hindi.
A day earlier, a war of words broke out between the BJP and Tharoor after Tharoor commented on a holy dip taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues at Kumbh in Prayagraj.
Tharoor took to Twitter to swipe at the UP BJP leaders and captioned an image of them bathing at the Sangam by saying: “Ganga has to remain clean and sins are also to be washed. All here are naked. Jai Ganga Maiyya!”
While many thought this was satirical, the state BJP reacted sharply to this with state government spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh urging the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to "also take a dip in the Ganga to atone for his sins.”
"You are requested to take a dip as you all have done a lot of sins, maybe you can atone for them,” the state's Health Minister said.
