NEW DELHI — Shia Cleric Kalbe Jawad led the protest at the American embassy in New Delhi Jan. 7 against the killing of the top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone attack in Baghdad.
The protesters, who raised slogans against America and US President Donald Trump, were stopped at the Chanakyapuri police station by the police. The protesters also burnt Trump's effigy.
Kalbe Jawad said, "Iran is a friend of India and America is our enemy, as the terrorism in India is funded by Saudi Arabia and manpower is supplied by Pakistan."
He also said that it was the Saudis who were involved in 9/11 US terror attack, so the axis of terrorism lies in Saudi Arabia and planned by the US.
"We condemn this attack and killing on the Iranian General who was the most prominent face against the ISIS,” said Jawad.
Maulana Jalal Haider said, "Qasem Suleimani has been friend of India, who helped our country in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. He was instrumental in the release of nurses in Tikrit and Iran has been friend of the country from ages, so our government should condemn the assassination."
Shias in India have been protesting against the killing of the Iranian General. The protest marches have also been taken out in Lucknow and Kanpur.
