sikh visas Pakistan

Sikh devotees show their visas as they would leave for Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Maharaj Ranjit Singh via Attari international rail border in Amritsar on June 26. (IANS photo)

AMRITSAR (IANS) — Pakistan has refused visas to 58 Sikh pilgrims, who were planning to visit a shrine to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee said June 26.

However, it said 224 visas were granted.

"We had sent a list of 282 pilgrims. However, only 224 have been granted visa while the remaining have been denied," SGPC Secretary Manjeet Singh told the media here.

The pilgrims will travel to Pakistan on June 27 on a special train from Attari near here.

Meanwhile, the Sikh pilgrims who were denied visa protested outside the SGPC office here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.