AMRITSAR (IANS) — Pakistan has refused visas to 58 Sikh pilgrims, who were planning to visit a shrine to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee said June 26.
However, it said 224 visas were granted.
"We had sent a list of 282 pilgrims. However, only 224 have been granted visa while the remaining have been denied," SGPC Secretary Manjeet Singh told the media here.
The pilgrims will travel to Pakistan on June 27 on a special train from Attari near here.
Meanwhile, the Sikh pilgrims who were denied visa protested outside the SGPC office here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.