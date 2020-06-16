NEW DELHI — Over a course of about one month, U.S. drug-maker Gilead Sciences has signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with at least six Indian pharmaceutical companies to boost the supply of Remdesivir, the experimental antiviral drug that has shown promise in Covid-19 treatment.
These companies are Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.; Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.; Biocon Company Syngene; Hetero Labs Ltd.; Jubilant Lifesciences; and Cipla Ltd.
In addition, Gilead said it had signed a similar agreement with U.S.-based Mylan, which has a strong India presence, and Egypt-based Eva Pharma and Pakistan-based Ferozsons Laboratories.
The agreements allow these companies to manufacture Remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries.
The regulatory approval status of Remdesivir varies by country.
The Union Health Ministry in India on June 13 recommended use of Remdesivir in Covid-19 patients in moderate stage.
Under the licensing agreements, the companies have a right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for Remdesivir to enable them to scale up production more quickly.
The licensees also set their own prices for the generic product they produce.
The licenses are royalty-free until the World Health Organization declares the end of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern regarding COVID-19, or until a pharmaceutical product other than Remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent COVID-19, whichever is earlier, Gilead said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.